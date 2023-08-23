Illinois reports its first West Nile virus death this year

CHICAGO (WTHI) - An Illinoisan has died after getting West Nile virus.
It's the state's first death caused by virus this year, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH said the person was in their 90s and lived in suburban Cook County. Testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case was West Nile Virus-related.
Currently, IDPH is reporting 11 non-fatal cases of the virus in the state.
Of the 12 human cases, seven are in Cook County, including two in Chicago. Kane, Macon, Madison, Will and Woodford counties have each reported one human case.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, commonly called a typical mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Heath officials said common symptoms of the virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.
People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus, according to IDPH.
Since there is no specific treatment for the virus nor is there a vaccine, health officials say it's critically important for people minimize their risk of acquiring the virus.
IDPH encourages the public to "Fight the Bite" and take steps to prevent West Nile virus by practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report:
REDUCE - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut.
Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.
REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. The CDC does not recommend use of products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under 3 years old. Consult a physician before using repellents on children under 3.
REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.