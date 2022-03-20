Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding.
The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees.
The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department. Those strains caused many officers to resign from the department.
Westfield residents will still have law enforcement protection from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff said the change will not affect the office's service to the community.
"When it comes to crime and things of that nature," Sheriff Bill Brown said. "The Clark County Sheriff's office is going to be there to take care of the Village of Westfield. Just like the citizens throughout the whole county."
Brown said the office will focus on crime, but the village will need to create a plan when it comes to city ordinances.