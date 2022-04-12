 Skip to main content
Illinois officials look to improve public safety on the roads

 By Chris Essex

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The Illinois General Assembly has passed legislation to improve public safety on roadways.

It would address shootings and other violent crimes occurring on Illinois highways and expressways.

Those crimes can be difficult to investigate because the suspects quickly getaway.

The legislation allows the Attorney General's office to partner with the Illinois State Police to prosecute those crimes.

The measure increases the use of highway cameras.

It also allows video from those cameras to be used in a broader range of investigations.

