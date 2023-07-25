Illinois officials expand air quality messaging

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FOR NORTHERN VIGO...SOUTHWESTERN PARKE AND SOUTHERN VERMILLION COUNTIES... At 1228 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clinton, or 15 miles north of Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rosedale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH