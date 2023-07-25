 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT
FOR NORTHERN VIGO...SOUTHWESTERN PARKE AND SOUTHERN VERMILLION
COUNTIES...

At 1228 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clinton, or 15
miles north of Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Rosedale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Illinois officials expand air quality messaging

  • Updated
  • 0

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Department of Public Health have established new Illinois-specific guidelines for issuing air quality messages to the public to provide additional guidance for public health measures.

The Illinois EPA is incorporating all 14 sectors where air quality is forecasted in Illinois into the Air Pollution Action Day program, expanding the existing program beyond Cook and surrounding counties.

These air quality messages are a call to action for residents to protect their health and for residents and businesses to reduce local contribution to air pollution.

Like the weather, air quality can change from day-to-day. The Illinois EPA issues daily air quality forecasts, based on the Air Quality Index, for 14 sectors in Illinois and posts the information at www.airnow.gov. The AQI is a color-coded system that classifies air quality from Good (green) to Hazardous (maroon).

Residents are also encouraged to subscribe to receive free air quality forecasts via email or Twitter at http://enviroflash.info and download the free AIRNow app.