Illinois National Guardsman inspires veterans through his music

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways at the following locations in Indiana and Illinois... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in the following locations in Indiana and Illinois... Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM EDT Thursday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&