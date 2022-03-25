Illinois National Guardsman inspires veterans through his music

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways at the
following locations in Indiana and Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in the
following locations in Indiana and Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on
the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River
is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as
late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Thursday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Illinois National Guardsman inspires veterans through his music

  • 0
David Allen Stone

ROBINSON, IL. (WTHI)- David Allen Stone has been an Illinois National Guardsman since 2004 serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Along with these deployments came extreme suffering. 

Stone turned to alcohol to help him cope with his emotions, but it wasn't enough. After contemplating taking his own life he knew he needed to make a change. 

To take his mind of his depression and suffering, Stone turned to something he's passionate about, which is music. A hobby he says saved his life.

"It was an outlet that I can have to focus my mentality on other than things of my past" shares Stone. 

Now, he's encouraging veterans to find something they are passionate about to take their mind of the pain.

Veterans all across the United States including right here in the Wabash Valley continue to struggle with mental health issues. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reports that there are an average of 20 veteran suicides each day.

Stone's friend and fellow guardsman took his own life in 2020. To help spread awareness around veteran mental health issues, Stone released a powerful song. 

"Bury These Burdens" shares the message that veterans are never alone. 

"Everybody that battles with depression always has those demons so facing your demons is probably the hardest part in that song that I can think of and the bridge is come back home, if a soldier is starting to go off on his own it's come back home and talk about what this is really all about."

Stone encourages veterans to seek help if they are struggling. 

"it doesn't make you any less of a man. It shows courage and it shows you are strong enough to actually talk about what's going on."

Stone's song, "Bury These Burdens" is now available on Spotify. Stone is working on an album he plans to release sometime next year. 

Click here to find his Facebook page. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide and need help call the National Prevention Suicide Lifeline. That number is 1-800-273-8255. 

The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute can also help veterans who are struggling with mental health issues. 

Click here for the link. 

