Illinois National Guardsman inspires veterans through his music

ROBINSON, IL. (WTHI)- David Allen Stone has been an Illinois National Guardsman since 2004 serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Along with these deployments came extreme suffering.
Stone turned to alcohol to help him cope with his emotions, but it wasn't enough. After contemplating taking his own life he knew he needed to make a change.
To take his mind of his depression and suffering, Stone turned to something he's passionate about, which is music. A hobby he says saved his life.
"It was an outlet that I can have to focus my mentality on other than things of my past" shares Stone.
Now, he's encouraging veterans to find something they are passionate about to take their mind of the pain.
Veterans all across the United States including right here in the Wabash Valley continue to struggle with mental health issues. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reports that there are an average of 20 veteran suicides each day.
Stone's friend and fellow guardsman took his own life in 2020. To help spread awareness around veteran mental health issues, Stone released a powerful song.
"Bury These Burdens" shares the message that veterans are never alone.
"Everybody that battles with depression always has those demons so facing your demons is probably the hardest part in that song that I can think of and the bridge is come back home, if a soldier is starting to go off on his own it's come back home and talk about what this is really all about."
Stone encourages veterans to seek help if they are struggling.
"it doesn't make you any less of a man. It shows courage and it shows you are strong enough to actually talk about what's going on."
Stone's song, "Bury These Burdens" is now available on Spotify. Stone is working on an album he plans to release sometime next year.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide and need help call the National Prevention Suicide Lifeline. That number is 1-800-273-8255.
The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute can also help veterans who are struggling with mental health issues.
