Illinois looks to combat teacher shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - A national teacher shortage has affected many schools.
In Illinois, 88% of educators reported a teacher shortage problem in 2021.
Governor JB Pritzker has signed a series of bills into law.
The bills aim to simplify the licensing process for teachers, lower licensing fees, and create more opportunities for those looking to be educators.
Leaders say that these incentives are building on what Governor Pritzker has already put into place.
These things include raising the minimum wage to $40,000 a year and increasing funding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship program by 120%.
Governor Pritzker said the state still has 2,100 unfilled teaching positions.
He adds that the bills he signed into law today will help students continue to learn every day.
Governor Pritzker told News 10 that the state has added 5,000 teachers in the last year.