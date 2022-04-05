Illinois leaders take steps to protect sick leave for educators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois leaders are taking steps to protect sick leave for teachers.
New legislation signed on Tuesday allows vaccinated school staff members to take paid sick time if they get COVID-19.
It also allows them to take time off if their children become infected.
The law also maintains wage protections for school employees who may have been displaced by the pandemic.
Governor JB Pritzker hopes that the legislation will help stave off the current teacher shortage in the land of Lincoln.