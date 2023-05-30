Illinois lawmakers work to lower the cost of health insurance

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois lawmakers have taken steps to lower the cost of health insurance. The legislature has passed two bills.
The first measure establishes a state-based health insurance marketplace.
Governor JB Pritzker says this will help expand access to people.
The second bill aims to protect consumers from insurance premium rate hikes.
Under it, insurance companies will have to provide specific information about how they set their rates.
From there, the Department of Insurance will have the authority to deny increases.
Both bills will now be sent to Pritzker for his signature.