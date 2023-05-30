 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Illinois lawmakers work to lower the cost of health insurance

By Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois lawmakers have taken steps to lower the cost of health insurance. The legislature has passed two bills.

The first measure establishes a state-based health insurance marketplace.

Governor JB Pritzker says this will help expand access to people.

The second bill aims to protect consumers from insurance premium rate hikes.

Under it, insurance companies will have to provide specific information about how they set their rates.

From there, the Department of Insurance will have the authority to deny increases.

Both bills will now be sent to Pritzker for his signature.

