Illinois lawmakers and law enforcement are continuing to fight against the state's new "Assault Weapons Ban"

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - Illinois lawmakers, citizens, and law enforcement continue to take action against the state's new assault weapons ban.
The law bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the state.
Those opposed say it's unconstitutional.
A state representative, local sheriffs, and everyday citizens met in Crawford County to stand against the ban.
They say it's against their second amendment right.
"I don't think it's really enforceable, it's something over the top, and I think it will be repeated," said Don Boid.
Don Boid is a gun owner in Illinois. He feels the state already has measures to make sure a gun doesn't fall into the wrong hands, like background checks.
"3-day waiting period, you have a National install check. I'm a Federal Farm's Licensed dealer, and I've been doing this for 40 years, and I've never had anyone, out of thousands of guns sold, commit a crime," said Boid.
Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan is one of many sheriffs who says he will not enforce this law.
Rather than a gun problem, he says our society has a huge mental health and drug problem.
"Combination of drugs and people being held responsible. For their actions, we need to enforce laws that we have," said Rutan.
In response to local sheriffs not enforcing this new law, Governor J.B. Pritzker says his stance on this issue continues to remain unchanged.
He stands behind his previous statement saying,
"Anyone who advocates for law, order, and public safety and then refuses to follow the law is in violation of their oath of office," said Governor Pritzker.
Instead of adding more laws and regulations, Rutan says it's important to properly prosecute those who break the law.