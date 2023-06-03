Illinois law allowing cocktails-to-go extended

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - A pandemic-era measure allowing bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to-go has been extended.
Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill into law Wednesday.
It allows bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks to-go, a measure implemented in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when bars and restaurants were ordered to close.
The law states cocktails must be sealed, labeled and out of reach in vehicles.
The extension will last until August 1, 2028.
It was previously set to expire in 2024.