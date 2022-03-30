Illinois is looking to help residents in need

SPRINGFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - Illinois families are able to apply for utility bill assistance.
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that families can apply for assistance through the Help Illinois Families Program.
The help is to ensure families' utilities are not disconnected.
All families who meet the criteria and provide required documentation are eligible to receive utility bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
In addition to utility benefits that are available each year, the $150 million in available benefits includes an additional $80 million for the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program.
If you want to apply for the assistance you can visit the Help Illinois Families website to learn more.
Since the launch of the program year in September 2021, more than 230,000 households have received utility assistance so far.