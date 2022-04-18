Illinois is launching a new tourism ad campaign

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - The state of Illinois is launching a new tourism campaign.
The "Middle of Everything" ad campaign aims to accelerate the state's tourism recovery.
The campaign spotlights Illinois as the center of culture, food, outdoor adventures, architecture, history, and more.
The ads will run in 20 markets across Illinois and seven neighboring states and will be seen on cable nationwide.
State officials say this campaign is a critical step.
That's because the tourism and hospitality industries are major contributors to the state's economy.
They employed more than 600,000 people statewide prior to the pandemic.