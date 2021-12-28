Illinois introduces new Surge Center for contact tracing, help local health departments

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Health officials in Illinois are beginning a new effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The new Surge Center was designed to trace all positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will now receive one of several text messages from the health department.
If you have tested positive for COVID-19, your text message may look something like this:
IL COVID HELP: The IL State Public Health Dept may try to reach you. Call 312-777-1999 with questions or go to https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data/contact-tracing.html
Those 65 or older will receive a similar message, but their link will be for treatment options.
The center says its priority is to reach the unvaccinated and the 65 and older group for contact tracing.
Along with the new text messaging system come changes for local health departments. County COVID-19 statistics and reports will now be routed to the state's website. This change should allow local health departments to focus their efforts on testing and vaccinating community members.
