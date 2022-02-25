Illinois indoor mask requirement will end on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois indoor masking requirement is set to end on Monday, February 28.
Governor JB Pritzker tells News 10 this is due to the continued decrease of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Since Governor Pritzker announced the plan, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been cut in half.
Illinois’ weekly COVID-19 case rate has also decreased by 70%.
Masks will still be required in federally mandated places, health care facilities, congregate settings, long-term care facilities, and daycare settings.