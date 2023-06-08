Illinois increases home buying access with new program

A new program in Illinois will help low- and moderate-income homebuyers.
Administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Illinois HFA1 provides $10,000 for down payment and/or closing cost assistance to make buying a home more affordable.
By offering a competitive interest rate and limiting the total fees charged to the borrower, IHDA programs are designed to be as affordable as possible. This can allow for substantial savings over the life of the loan. Funding for Illinois HFA1 is expected to assist more than 1,500 new homebuyers.
Under Illinois HFA1, IHDA will provide a 30-year 1st mortgage with a fixed interest rate and $10,000 in down payment and/or closing cost assistance. The down payment assistance is provided as an interest-free, second mortgage with payments deferred for 30-years, meaning funds do not need to be repaid until the borrower sells the home, refinances, or pays off their mortgage.
Illinois HFA1 was developed through a multi-year coordination effort between the Mortgage Bankers Association, National Council of State Housing Agencies, other industry stakeholders and Housing Finance Agencies in multiple states.
Interested homeowners can find additional information and a list of participating lenders at www.ihdamortgage.org.