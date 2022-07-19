Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WTHI) — The Office of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Several close contacts of the governor had tested positive. He received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen.
The governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid. Pritzker's office says he will follow CDC guidelines by working from home.
The governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted. He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters.