 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker is set to be inaugurated for second term

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker is set to be inaugurated for second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Across the state line, elected officials in Illinois are preparing to return to Springfield this week. For the governor, 2023 marks the start of a second term.

The inauguration ceremony for Governor J.B. Pritzker's is on Monday, January 9, 2023. It is being held at 11:30 A.M. at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Pritzker will be sworn in with Lieutenant Governor, Juliana Stratton and four other constitutional officers. One of those officers is Secretary of State-elect, Alexi Giannoulias. He will replace Jesse White who did not seek reelection.

White is Illinois' longest-serving Secretary of State. He has held that position since 1999.

Recommended for you