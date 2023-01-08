Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker is set to be inaugurated for second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Across the state line, elected officials in Illinois are preparing to return to Springfield this week. For the governor, 2023 marks the start of a second term.
The inauguration ceremony for Governor J.B. Pritzker's is on Monday, January 9, 2023. It is being held at 11:30 A.M. at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
Pritzker will be sworn in with Lieutenant Governor, Juliana Stratton and four other constitutional officers. One of those officers is Secretary of State-elect, Alexi Giannoulias. He will replace Jesse White who did not seek reelection.
White is Illinois' longest-serving Secretary of State. He has held that position since 1999.