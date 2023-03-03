Illinois Gov. Pritzker unveils plan to attract teachers

Schools nationwide are facing a teacher shortage leaving many kids without quality education.
According to the Illinois State Board of Education, nearly 4,000 positions were left empty last October in the Land of Lincoln.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced a proposed grant program to help push the teacher pipeline along.
The proposed grant will put more money into filling teaching positions across the state.
On Friday, Governor Pritzker went to an Illinois school to discuss his plan.
There, he shared the teacher pipeline grant program will put out $70 million every year for three years.
The money will go to school districts with the greatest need for teachers.
Those districts will use the money they see fit to attract and retain teachers.
"the result will be that over 87,000 students will see an improved student-teacher ratio -- a critical factor in classroom success," Pritzker said.
The Illinois State Board of Education will also be spending $6 million on advertising and marketing to promote teacher recruitment in a separate campaign.