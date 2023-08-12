 Skip to main content
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs off on gun manufacturer accountability legislation

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Governor JB Pritzker has taken action to hold gun manufacturers accountable.

This comes just a day after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state's ban on assault weapons.

Here's what the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act entails:

Gun producers that practice unsafe and illicit marketing will face consequences for contributing to gun violence in the state. It will prohibit marketing that supports para-military or illegal private militant activity and targeting kids under 18 with cartoons, stuffed animals, or clothing with guns.

The law is effective immediately.