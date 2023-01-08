Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to be inaugurated for second term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Elected officials in Illinois are preparing to return to Springfield this week. For the governor, 2023 marks the start of a second term.
The inauguration ceremony for Governor JB Pritzker is on Monday, January 9. It is being held at 11:30 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.
Pritzker will be sworn in with Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and four other constitutional officers.
One of those officers is Secretary of State-elect, Alexi Giannoulias. He will replace Jesse White who did not seek reelection.
White is Illinois' longest-serving Secretary of State. He has held that position since 1999.