Illinois DCFS members receive specialized training to spot human traffickers

Illinois continues to train public and private groups about child human trafficking.
Nearly 1,000 group care staff in 37 facilities completed specialized training this year.
The Department of Children and Family Services is highlighting its work ahead of human trafficking awareness month in January.
The department wants you to be aware of the signs.
A trafficked child might:
- Have a controlling adult speak for them
- Seem out of place given the time of day or night
- Look disheveled or dressed in clothes that they could not afford
- Have bruising or red marks
- Perform inappropriate work for their age.
Anyone who believes a child might be trafficked should immediately call 9-1-1.