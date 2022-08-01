Illinois back-to-school sales tax holiday

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A statewide back-to-school sales tax will take place from Aug. fifth to the 14th in the state of Il. Items like notebooks, markers, and glue sticks among many more products will not be taxed during this period.
The sales tax holiday comes in part of a new $1.8 billion tax relief, signed by Il. Gov. JB Pritzker, for families in the state.
Are you having a hard time buying back-to-school supplies?
"Well, I think they will be able to get all of the school supplies they need, hopefully," one Illinois parent said. "Not just school supplies but also back-to-school clothes and shoes and anything that they would need to be able to come back to school."
The new sales tax will save Illinois residents an estimated 50 million dollars.
Melinda Norton, an Illinois resident and parent of three children, explained that any amount of money that can be saved is a positive for everyone.
"You spend anywhere from $100 to $150 per kid and I have three children", she said. "So, that is a lot of money to be able to get your kids supplies and get them off to school so if you can save the tax on that it's a good setup."
As mentioned previously the tax relief is nearly $2 billion...so what else will Illinois residents save on?
- Suspends the tax on groceries for one year - saving consumers $400 million.
- Freezes the motor fuel tax for six months - saving consumers $70 million.
- Provides $520 million for a one-time property tax rebate - 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 per household.
- Permanently expands the earned income tax credit from 18 to 20 percent of the federal credit while expanding the number of households covered.
While there are many things included in the $1.8 billion tax relief, Norton believes getting children proper school materials is right up at the top of the list of most important.
"Well, I think it's great that the state legislature and the governor are trying to help with inflation", she said. "Trying to help working parents send their kids back to school...any small little break we can get, of course, we will take."