Illinois Attorney General's office warns residents about new scams

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Here is an important reminder from the Illinois Attorney General's office about watching out for potential scams related to victims of gun violence.
Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, says residents need to be alert for scams in relation to the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.
There are now reports that survivors of the recent mass shooting have been contacted by potential scammers who provide inaccurate and incomplete information about state assistance available to victims.
The Illinois Attorney General's office says those individuals reported receiving anonymous calls from people offering to assist victims with applications for aid through the Crime Victims Compensation Program.
This is a program by the Illinois Attorney General's office which provides financial reimbursement to eligible victims of violent crimes in Illinois. But now, scammers are misleading people.
Many of the callers misrepresent the program's eligibility requirements and covered expenses. Attorney General Raoul is urging individuals who receive calls regarding the Crime Victims Compensation Program to verify the call is from the Illinois Attorney General's office and, if you are uncomfortable speaking over the phone, request an in-person appointment.
Raoul also encourages applicants to be aware that Illinois law prohibits individuals from charging applicants a fee for assistance in filing an application. In addition, state law limits reimbursement to statutorily-determined expenses.
In addition to these scams, the Illinois Attorney General's office is encouraging people to be careful of where their donations are going when helping the victims. The goal is to ensure your donation will be used to help the victims and not for something else, which scammers may try and do.
Here are some tips from the Illinois Attorney General's Office:
• Ask how much of your donation will go to the charity and how much will be used to pay fundraising costs. Solicitors must give you this information if you ask.
• Pay close attention to the name of the charity. Some fraudulent charities use names that sound or look like those of legitimate organizations to mislead you.
• Ask questions about the charity. Donate only when your questions have been answered, and you are certain your money will be used according to your wishes. Ask whether the charity is registered with the Illinois Attorney General's office and what percentage of the money goes to fundraising, administration, and charitable programming.
• Exercise caution when giving online. Spam email solicitations that appear to be linked to individuals collecting for families affected could be coming from persons wishing to take advantage of those wishing help. Be wary of any online solicitations from unfamiliar persons or charities.
• Do not pay in cash. For security and tax record purposes, pay by check. Be sure to write the full official name of the charity on your check and do not abbreviate it.
• Request written information. A legitimate charity will provide information outlining its mission, how your donation will be distributed, and proof that your contribution is tax deductible.
• Do not donate if the solicitor uses high-pressure tactics, asks for cash payment, or insists on sending someone to pick up your donation. These are all hallmarks of a scam.
To report any suspicious solicitations or scammers, you are encouraged to call the Attorney General's Charitable Trust Bureau. That number is (312) 821-2595. To learn more information, click here for their website.