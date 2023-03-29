Illinois agencies announce Child Abuse Prevention Month events

CHICAGO - Agencies in Illinois hope you will join a month-long observance to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and promote prevention efforts during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
This year’s theme, Building Together, Prevention in Partnership, is a call to action to recognize that everyone in the community has a role to play in ensuring children grow up safe and loved; and families have the resources they need to thrive.
"Every day our dedicated team of professionals works tirelessly not only to respond to reports of abuse and neglect but to also provide access to services to parents who need them,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. “This year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month theme goes hand in hand with our mission to transform the state’s child welfare system by focusing on prevention services. Through our innovative programs and collaboration with our network of state agencies, private agency partners and community service providers we are building a child well-being system that will meet the unique needs of every child and family we serve, because together we are stronger."
To heighten awareness, Illinois DCFS will host events across the state in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month. All Illinoisans can get involved and show their commitment to ending child abuse by wearing blue on April 7, posting pictures on social media, tagging DCFS in their posts and using the hashtags #GreatChildhoods and #GoBlueIllinois.
Upcoming Events:
- Friday, March 31, 2023
- Edwardsville kickoff event
- 10 a.m.
- Madison County Government Building
- 157 N. Main Street, Edwardsville
- Watch the livestream: http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=1284
- Friday, March 31, 2023
- Carterville kickoff event
- 1 p.m.
- John A. Logan College (Building H Atrium)
- 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville
- Watch the livestream: www.facebook.com/preventchildabuseillinois/
- Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Statewide virtual kickoff and training featuring human trafficking survivor and sexual assault advocate case manager Kim White
- 1 p.m.
- Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Mcy7lQeURyaUE8tsjWvNTA
- Friday, Saturday, April 1 through Friday, April 28, 2023
- Aurora Art Exhibit
- Paramount School of the Arts
- 20 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora
- The exhibit will feature artwork created by children who are currently in care or have been in care, students, local artists and individuals who care about children.
For a full calendar of Child Abuse Prevention Month awareness activities occurring statewide throughout the month of April, click here.
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, visit the DCFS Online Reporting System at https://childabuse.illinois.gov. The online system is an easy way for anyone to report suspected child abuse or neglect using any mobile device. In an emergency, call the DCFS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873). Calls and online reports may be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.