Illinois agencies announce Child Abuse Prevention Month events

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at
Edwardsport on the White River and is expected downriver from there,
and is also expected to develop at Mount Carmel on the Wabash.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Wednesday. On the Wabash, near Terre Haute, on the White, near
Edwardsport, and along the East Fork White, near Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last well into next week in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain going into the weekend will likely extend
flooding further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling and remain
below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday evening and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Illinois agencies announce Child Abuse Prevention Month events

  • Updated
  • 0
Prevent Child Abuse Illinois

CHICAGO - Agencies in Illinois hope you will join a month-long observance to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and promote prevention efforts during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

This year’s theme, Building Together, Prevention in Partnership, is a call to action to recognize that everyone in the community has a role to play in ensuring children grow up safe and loved; and families have the resources they need to thrive.

"Every day our dedicated team of professionals works tirelessly not only to respond to reports of abuse and neglect but to also provide access to services to parents who need them,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. “This year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month theme goes hand in hand with our mission to transform the state’s child welfare system by focusing on prevention services. Through our innovative programs and collaboration with our network of state agencies, private agency partners and community service providers we are building a child well-being system that will meet the unique needs of every child and family we serve, because together we are stronger."

To heighten awareness, Illinois DCFS will host events across the state in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month. All Illinoisans can get involved and show their commitment to ending child abuse by wearing blue on April 7, posting pictures on social media, tagging DCFS in their posts and using the hashtags #GreatChildhoods and #GoBlueIllinois.

Upcoming Events:

  • Friday, Saturday, April 1 through Friday, April 28, 2023
    • Aurora Art Exhibit
    • Paramount School of the Arts
    • 20 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora
    • The exhibit will feature artwork created by children who are currently in care or have been in care, students, local artists and individuals who care about children.

For a full calendar of Child Abuse Prevention Month awareness activities occurring statewide throughout the month of April, click here.

To report suspected child abuse or neglect, visit the DCFS Online Reporting System at https://childabuse.illinois.gov. The online system is an easy way for anyone to report suspected child abuse or neglect using any mobile device. In an emergency, call the DCFS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873). Calls and online reports may be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

