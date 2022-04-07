Illinois AG joins coalition of states calling for overdraft fees to be eliminated

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins a coalition of states calling for overdraft fees to be eliminated.
The Attorney’s General sent letters to the CEOs of JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, US bank, and Wells Fargo asking for fees to be eliminated by this summer.
Overdraft fees have negatively impacted millions of consumers nationwide.
In some instances, consumers can be charged as much as $35 for a purchase of $5 or less.
The coalition says the move will create a fairer and more inclusive consumer financial system.