Illinois AG calls out car companies amid theft crisis

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - In a consumer alert, the Illinois attorney general is urging action to protect car owners.
AG Kwame Raoul says there's been a crisis of car thefts. He and 21 other attorneys general sent a letter to Kia and Hyundai.
They say the companies failed to equip cars with certain anti-theft immobilizers.
This equipment prevents cars from operating without a key or key fob.
Kia and Hyundai recently announced a customer service campaign to upgrade the software of affected cars.
However, Raoul and the coalition feel the plan is incomplete and long overdue.
They are urging the companies to accelerate the planned software upgrade.