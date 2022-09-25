Illiana Ambulance Update

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage on ambulance services that are concerning residents in Vermillion County.
Illiana Ambulance Service was required to have three ambulances to serve the county at all times.
Illiana only had two that were staffed which violated its contract according to county commissioners.
However, during this time, commissioners say Illiana had still been able to cover the entire county.
Now, commissioners are saying the issue has been resolved, and all three ambulances are fully staffed and in operation.