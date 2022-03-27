"I'll just sit here and start crying" - Local man with family in Ukraine keeping in contact through war

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the war in Ukraine presses on, a local man is fearing for his loved ones, who are living right in the middle of it.
We have told you before about Nick Telezyn. He was born in the United States after his parents immigrated from Ukraine. Now after more than a month of escalating conflict.
Telezyn told News 10 about the importance of family during the most difficult times.
As bombs go off, and as air raid sirens sound in major Ukrainian cities. Nick Telezyn says his family is safe. It is something he feels very blessed to say, as many people have lost loved ones in the war in Ukraine.
Now, more than a month after Russia's invasion, Telezyn is looking forward to every chance he gets to talk to his loved ones.
As the weeks go by, things do not get easier for people like Nick Telezyn. He has family in Ukraine but says they are very fortunate to be safe so far.
Telezyn says they have seen planes going over and heard explosions in the distance. Even though they are okay, it is something that he struggles to get off his mind.
"It hurts. Sometimes I'll just sit here and start crying, you know because it hurts so bad. My heart hurts, I just can't stand it," Telezyn said.
A month later, Telezyn still finds himself in disbelief.
"I've spent half my retirement watching a war that I never ever ever dreamed would happen. That's the hard part and knowing I can't do anything about it," he said.
But while the war goes on, Telezyn and his family are keeping in touch. Every weekend he looks forward to their evening skype calls.
He says while they do talk about the war going on, they try to keep things as normal as they can be during a very abnormal time for them.
"I look forward to seeing them and laughing and joking and kidding and having shots of vodka and just making sure everything's okay," Telezyn said.
As you could expect, Telezyn wants nothing more than the war to be over and for his family to be safe.
"I just hope and pray that it ends soon and no more innocent people die for no reason," he said.
Telezyn says while his family is safe in a remote area, he is offering to help however he can.
He says whether it is sending them money or offering to bring them to the United States, he will be there for them. But, for right now, his family does not have any plans on coming to the U.S.