ILCC warns of dangers drinking alcohol on hot days

Outdoor festivals and activities are in full swing across Illinois.
During these summer months, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission says alcohol consumption often increases.
Spending even a short amount of time outdoors in excessive heat can be dangerous by itself, but when alcohol is added to the mix, the health risks are even greater.
Hot, humid summer days cause fluid loss through sweat, and alcohol consumption causes fluid loss through frequent urination; together, these can be a deadly combination and can quickly dehydrate even the healthiest individual.
It is difficult to regulate body temperature in the sun and hot weather, which can lead to overheating and heat-related illnesses. Dehydration, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion can happen quickly, and can affect even the healthiest individuals.
According to the National Weather Service, anyone who starts to feel dizzy, lightheaded, or sick should get out of the sun and find a cooler environment to rest and drink water; seek medical attention immediately if a person vomits more than once or if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
Remember these tips when drinking outdoors in hot temperatures:
* Drink lots of water
* Take breaks from the sun indoors or in the shade
* Wear sunscreen and a hat or visor
* Limit time in the midday sun