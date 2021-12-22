If you're needing a last minute gift check out these local shops!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many people feel the holidays have snuck up on them and they're stressed about finding the perfect gift for their loved ones. For most shoppers the last 2 weeks leading up to the holiday are the prime time for shopping.
Now that it may be too late to order online shoppers can turn to local shops for a special gift! Local shops here in Terre Haute offer custom gifts that you can't find anywhere else. Whether it's a unique ornament, warm sweater, or festive decorations...stores in the Wabash Valley have something for everyone on your list.
One shop offering special deals is The Country Cabin in Terre Haute. The store offers seasonal gifts such as wreaths, home décor, and candles. Owner, Kelly Rost, encourages people to shop local this season to support a small business all while finding a unique gift for someone special.
"I just think it's very important to see all the hand crafted things that are local. A lot of our vendors are from Illinois or other place but i think it's important rather than to go to the big box stores" says Rost.
Repeat Boutique is another store you can check out to find the perfect holiday gift that won't break the bank. The store offers gently used women and men's' clothing, furniture, and home décor. Employee, Barbara Kraus, encourages customers to come in to find a reasonably priced and high quality gift.
"Right now things are on sale because we're kind of overloaded with stock and we need to get things done nd the prices are really really good. We really evaluate the clothing people bring in to price it and put it out on the rack" says Kraus.
If you are still looking for a holiday gift and want to support a local business click the following links to find the hours of operations for the shops.