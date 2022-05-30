If you're in the market for a new (used) car, you need to keep an eye out for these scams

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - You might want to hit the brakes before buying a used vehicle online.
The Better Business Bureau says high demand for used cars is leading to online purchase scams.
People send off money and never get their cars. The scammers often use third-party buyer protection programs to make it seem legitimate.
Here are some things to do to protect yourself:
- Never wire funds or complete bank-to-bank transactions.
- Contact the seller by phone.
- See the car in-person before buying it.
- Watch for 'too good to be true' deals.
"Online purchases are so prevalent as part of our daily lives.. so, as easy and convenient as it may be.. you also want to keep your guard up," Jennifer Adamany from the BBB says.
You can report possible scams online to the better business bureau. Check out the scam tracker for issues reported near you.