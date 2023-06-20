If your thirsty, your lawn is probably thirsty too! Taking care of lawns during dry spells

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - These dry weather conditions are expected to stick around for a while. That means your now brown lawn won't green up anytime soon. The lack of rain has also made it more difficult for local landscapers to keep up.
During this dry spell, Cary Albin of "Rose Hill Lawn Care and Landscaping" has been getting asked the same question every day by his customers.
"How much water? And how to water? Watering in the cooler times of the day is better than the hotter times of the day," said Albin.
If you drive by people's yards, you might have noticed that most yards are under stress.
To make your grass look good as new, Albin recommends you water heavily to get water down to the roots. He says you should water two inches per week. Then, mow at a height of 3 to 4 inches to insulate your lawn from the sun.
Although for Albin's business, the lack of rain means mowers have had to skip yards to prevent further damage.
"If we don't get half of an inch of cut off that yard, we skip it because put on a 500-pound machine on a dormant yard as far as the turn is concerned, it's harmful to it... Over the last 3 to 4 weeks, we skip approximately 30 to 40% of our lawns," said Albin.
For landscaper Cameron Buntin, no significant rain has created hard compacted lawns, leaving an impact on his lawn tools.
"We bought a brand new shovel from our store and everything, and like the droughts so bad, that like on the first dig, we tuck that shovel and it just broke it completely," said Buntin.
While the dry period has made it more difficult for local lawn companies, Albin says they will get the job done no matter what.
"We do not focus on growth for our company. We just focus on quality and providing the best quality we can," said Albin.
Lawn experts also say it's important to invest in a good sprinkler system and rain gauge to see how much water you are getting.
