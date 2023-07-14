 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

If you love blueberries, Collett Park is the place to be on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Happening this weekend, the annual Blueberry Festival at 12 Points is making a return.

It's hosted by the Terre Foods Cooperative Market.

You can get a delicious blueberry sundae, compote, boxes of berries and more there.

There will be music, vendors and plenty of fun.

Information on how to become a member of the Terre Foods Cooperative market will also be available.

Money from the event goes to Terre Foods' mission to bring a Whole Foods grocery store to the 12 Points area.

The event is happening in Collett Park, at the north shelter.

It'll be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday. You can find prices below.

$3 - Ice cream
$4 - Cup of fresh blueberries with no ice cream
$6 - Ice cream and any combo of blueberries, compote, or both
$10 quarts
 
10 pound box:
 
$45 for members
$55 for non-members

