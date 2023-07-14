If you love blueberries, Collett Park is the place to be on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Happening this weekend, the annual Blueberry Festival at 12 Points is making a return.
It's hosted by the Terre Foods Cooperative Market.
You can get a delicious blueberry sundae, compote, boxes of berries and more there.
There will be music, vendors and plenty of fun.
Information on how to become a member of the Terre Foods Cooperative market will also be available.
Money from the event goes to Terre Foods' mission to bring a Whole Foods grocery store to the 12 Points area.
The event is happening in Collett Park, at the north shelter.
It'll be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday. You can find prices below.