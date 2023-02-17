"If you let one industry take advantage of the situation..." Local farmers express concern about Senate bill expanding hydrogen plant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Farmers are now expressing concern over Senate Bill 451.
This bill would allow West Terre Haute hydrogen company Wabash Valley Resources to build an ammonia plant and pump CO2 emissions into the local soil.
Terry Hayhurst is a farmer in Southern Vigo County. He's had to deal with companies asking to use his land for other purposes.
"We've had oil companies come through and talk about maybe drilling," he said. "So, you go through a process where you come in and they say, 'Well, we'll give you a percentage and X amount of dollars."
Hayhurst said this process is vital to the livelihood of farmers. That's why he and the Indiana Farm Bureau are speaking against Senate Bill 451. The Indiana Farm Bureau said the outlined negotiation process will hurt landowners.
"The farmer will receiver a written offer from the company," Jeff Cummins with the Indiana Farm Bureau said. "If they don't agree to that written offer, then they can request mediation. If that fails, they can then sue to receive a set price in the bill. The bill would set the price at the end of litigation at the price of natural gas storage."
Cummins said he prefers another negotiation practice outlined in House Enrolled Bill 1209.
"Landowners in that area have to agree," he said. "70% of those landowners have to agree to consent to that pore space usage before the project can start."
Cummins also said that right now, WVR does not need permission from landowners to begin the project as long as they have EPA approval. He said more protective measures will get landowners the money they deserve and keep farmers from being taken advantage of.
Hayhurst agrees.
"If you let one industry take advantage of the situation," Hayhurst said. "Then, you're going to have everybody else expecting they can just have this valuable resource we have underground without being compensated."
Wabash Valley Resources said it is willing to negotiate with landowners for fair compensation. The bill is expected to be read for a third time on Monday.