If you have been outside... You might have noticed an "Uptick" in ticks recently

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One small parasite is looking to take a bite out of your summer fun.
Now that more people are spending time outdoors, you might notice an uptick of ticks lingering around. Janice Dukes is one local who stays clear of ticks, as she knows the harmful consequences they can leave behind.
"I've known people who have gotten Lyme disease, and I know it can have really terrible effects on some folks, so life-threatening," said Dukes.
These small parasites are typically found in deep wooded areas and tall grass, but they can even be found near your home. When a tick bites, it attaches itself to the skin to feed on the blood of animals and humans.
Exotic Forest Pest Educator at Purdue University, Bob Bruner, says there are a few common ticks in Indiana. That includes the dog tick and the lone star tick.
Though, there is one that draws the most concern.
"Really, the black-legged tick is one that we're on the lookout for to make sure people avoid as much as they can because of their transmit of Lyme," said Bruner.
There are a few things you can do to avoid these disease spreaders. Use insect repellent with deet, avoid grassy or brushy areas if possible, and stuff your pants legs inside your socks.
If you happen to find a tick on you, Bruner urges people not to pick it off with your hands. Instead, extract it with a different tool.
"It's best to go ahead and use a pair of tweezers and carefully remove it from your skin," said Bruner.
To further protect herself from ticks, Dukes walks in the middle of marked trails and avoids tall grass when she goes on her walks. If you live in a vegetation area, she advises people to do a well-rounded check after being outdoors.
"One couple that I know, whenever they come back inside from gardening or something, they check each other over for ticks," said Dukes.
If you get a tick bite and develop a fever, aches, or a rash, you're encouraged to call a doctor and get it checked out.