"If you have any feeling at all, that gets to you" Terre Haute men among many helping in hurricane Ian relief efforts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As hurricane relief efforts continue, two Terre Haute men have been working hard to help get communities in Florida back on their feet.
Volunteers from Terre Haute say seeing the devastation from hurricane Ian puts things in perspective.
The two men News 10 spoke with from Terre Haute say the experience made them thankful to have a home to go back to, after meeting many Florida residents that didn't.
As the streets flood in Florida, many lives are in harm's way.
Joe Young lives in Terre Haute and works for the American Red Cross.
He's been in Florida since shortly after hurricane Ian hit.
He's seen people's emotions first-hand as their lives have been flipped upside down.
"There's people that, I mean, just literally break down and cry and you see the tears well-up in their eyes, and if you have any feeling at all, that gets to you," said Young.
Young says he's had times in his life when he needed someone to lean on.
That's why he says it's his mission to help with the red cross, just as he's done the last 17 years starting with hurricane Katrina.
"There's been times in life that I've had to have help from someone, and I remember those times, so that's part of why I do this," he said.
Duke Energy has also been on the frontlines of hurricane relief efforts.
Linemen from Duke Energy like Derek Bell say restoring electricity helps give people a sense of normality.
He says being able to give that back to them is priceless.
"It's a very gratifying job to see the smiles on their faces and people cheering when you pull up and people cheering when you get their lights on and the kids coming up and thanking you and bringing you waters and cookies," Bell said.
Young says in disasters like these, a little help can go a long way.
"I just feel there has to be people that are willing to help others, or the world would be a much worse place than it already is," Young said.
The American Red Cross is taking donations for hurricane Ian relief efforts.
If you'd like to donate, click here.