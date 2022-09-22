"If you don't want to read it, don't read it." Local library discusses controversial books during banned book week

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- Hundreds of beloved characters live inside books. But now, some people want certain stories removed from the shelf.
Cassie Jent is an avid reader. She loves books so much that it's hard for her to settle on just one favorite.
"I have a favorite genre which is fantasy," she said. "But, I don't have a favorite book because that changes every day."
But, now some of Jent's favorite books could be removed from shelves.
Across the country, more and more books are disappearing from schools and public libraries due to book bans. Librarian Ashley Wolfe said there's a common thread.
"We see a lot of children's books," Wolfe said. "A lot of books for teens that might be too mature outside of their maturity level."
Some of those books often include topics involving sexuality, LGBTQ issues, or violence. Books like "The Hate U Give," "1984," and Maya Angelou's "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" are constantly on the banned book list.
Wolfe said book bans or challenges are not common at the Clinton Public Library. But, when they do happen, the library tries to compromise by moving a book to a different section. Still, Wolfe believes the books people are trying to pull from shelves still have worth.
"We do think that this knowledge, this information," she said. "These expressions that these authors have created need to be experienced by everyone or whoever wants to experience them."
And Jent agrees. She has a simple request for those wanting to remove any potential new favorite from the book case.
"If you don't want to read it," she said. "Don't read it."
