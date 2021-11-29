If you don't like wrapping presents, local students want to help you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you don't like wrapping gifts or just don't have the time to wrap them, local students want to help you.
Terre Haute North Students will be "Wrapping for a Cause."
There are two opportunities for you to take part in, all to make sure your gifts are wrapped this holiday season.
On Sunday, December 5th, and December 12th, students will be wrapping gifts at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
Both days will be from noon until 4 P.M.
Small boxes will be $3.00, medium boxes will be $5.00, and large boxes will be $7.00.
All proceeds will go to the THN Dance Marathon for Riley Hospital.