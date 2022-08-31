"If you change one life, then you've changed a whole generation..." Brazil holds its first International Drug Overdose Awareness Day event

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Deaths from drug overdoses have increasingly become a problem across the globe. It has even touched the lives of those in the Wabash Valley.
Michael Hadley is one of those people. He's a recovering addict who has lost many people in his life due to addiction.
"We're doing a balloon release," he said. "Right off the top of my head, I wrote down 30 names of the people that I've lost that were close to me in some way shape, or form. I had an influence on them or I had an influence on them. Most of the time it was a negative influence."
But, with Hadley on the road to recovery, He's determined to be a positive influence on others. Part of that is organizing Brazil's first International Overdose Awareness Day. Hadley organized the event to raise awareness in the Brazil community of drug addiction and overdose.
The day consisted of speakers sharing their stories, local health vendors sharing their resources, and remembering those lost to addiction. Brazil City Mayor Brian Wyndham even read a proclamation declaring August 31st as Drug Overdose Awareness Day in the city.
Wyndham said he was in full support of Hadley's mission to spread awareness about overdoses.
"After listening to him and what they're doing," he said. "I said we would get behind you 120%."
Wyndham said the city has lost four people to drug overdoses in the last year. He hopes others use the resources at the event to better educate themselves and prevent even more deaths from happening.
"It's really easy," Wyndham said. "For lack of better words to stick your head in the sand and think it will go away. It's not. So, I think the right thing is being done right now, which means we're addressing it."
Both Hadley and Wyndham hope to continue to have this event every year to mark the day. While it is the hope the numbers will grow each year, Hadley said changing the life of one person will be enough.
"If you change one life," he said. "You've changed a whole generation and that's what we plan to do."
If you or a loved one is suffering from addiction, there are resources to help.
To learn about Inside Out Recovery, click here.
To use Next Level Recovery, click here.