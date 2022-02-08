"If you can't find child care you can't work you can't leave your kids home." Daycares are facing massive employee shortages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Childcare is an essential service for thousands of people across the Wabash Valley, but now there are fewer people to staff those businesses.
Without enough workers, some parents are making sacrifices to take care of their kids on their own.
News 10 spoke to several local daycares and they all share one thing in common. They desperately need more employees.
Jack In The Box Daycare in Terre Haute cares for dozens of children.
Employee, Bailee Hall, says the business is in need of more employees to help care for all the children.
"It makes it hard especially when people are sick with COVID, we're already short staffed, and then we're down people and so it makes it really hard" says Hall.
Hall says the demand for childcare services is increasing and local daycares are unable to accept more families. Daycares are forced to turn away children due to the lack of help.
This leads to parents having no choice but to quit their job and stay home with their kids.
"There's nothing else for parents to do and if you can't find child care you can't work you can't leave your kids home" she says.
Many former employees say low wages have pushed them to leave. Others say a lack of benefits, health risks, and changing regulations are also factors.
despite these issues, hall says being a childcare provider is rewarding.
"You're with these kids sometimes more than their parents are with them so you grow bonds with them and they can be so sweet and it is very beneficial to work with kids."
If you are interested in applying for a job at Jack In the Box call its office: (812) 235-5005.