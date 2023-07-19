"If you can't adopt, you can always foster:" The Terre Haute Humane Society brings in 20 more dogs in the past week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fewer people are adopting animals in the Wabash Valley, leaving local shelters more crowded than ever. In the past week, the Terre Haute Humane Society brought in 20 more dogs to it's facility.
If you think having one loud pup is tough to handle? Try 203! That's how many dogs the Terre Haute Humane Society has under it's care.
On July 14th, the shelter got a call from Vigo County Animal Control. That's when the shelter brought ten dogs from a home seizure. It didn't stop there!
Just two days later, they got ten more dogs from another home seizure in rough shape.
"We obviously didn't have room for the ten that we got on Friday, and so when we had to scramble to figure out where to place ten more," said Maggie Wheeler, Volunteer Coordinator at Terre Haute Humane Society.
So where do they house these dogs? Wheeler says they're now in the position where they have to use wire crates. Some are even living in hallways and lobby areas.
"We have dogs that have been in wire crates for several months. There's one dog in the garage that's been in a crate since January, because we literally have nowhere to put them," said Wheeler.
To help with the overcrowding burden, the shelter is also in desperate need of animal fosters, as they are the "backbone" of many shelters.
"If you can't adopt, you can always foster," said Jessica, who is a foster for the Terre Haute Humane Society. She says it's delicate dogs like "Hope" that need some extra love and attention.
"She's missing her teeth. She obviously doesn't have a lot of hair. Her nails were probably about two inches long when she first came in," said Jessica.
To help lift the financial burden on foster homes, the shelter generally provides everything you might need.
"They can help you with bedding. They help you with food. All the medical expenses and stuff are covered by the shelter," said Jessica.
Jessica shared that fostering is a "Win-win" situation, as it benefits not only the shelter but the animals as well.
"It does get you upset. It does touch your heart. You just hope you're making their life better. In some cases, some of these animals would not survive without fosters," said Jessica.
If you're interested in fostering an animal, you can go to the Terre Haute Humane Society's website.