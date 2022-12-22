 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Near blizzard-like conditions at times from heavy snow
and winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Dangerous cold. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite and
hypothermia even if outside for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

"If you can, please stay home" - Delaying your holiday travel plans is the safest option

  • 0
TRAVEL

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the winter storm moving through the area, officials say it's not safe to drive.

"If you can, please stay home," Megan DeLucenay with the Indiana Department of Transportation said. "I know it's the holiday season and a big holiday [travel] weekend, but we want you guys safe."

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the overnight hours heading into Friday morning will be the most dangerous times to travel.

As we saw on Thursday afternoon, the rain transitioned into snow, which means there may be ice under the snow. As temperatures continue to drop, the roads will become even more slick and hard to handle. Additionally, when the wind gusts pick up, snow may drift in some spots and reduce visibility.

Officials say the holidays are already a very busy time for travel, but pairing this with bad weather conditions only increases the likelihood of crashes.

They are urging families to postpone any holiday travel plans until this weekend.

"If travel is not necessary, I would highly suggest that you stay home and play it safe," DeLucenay said. "You don't want to get stuck out there. Things can change very rapidly, especially with winter weather conditions, so it's better safe than sorry."

You can get real-time updates by checking out snow plow cameras online at 511IN.Org or through the Traffic Wise App.

