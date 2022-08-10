"If we got volunteers all day, that would be great!" Clay Co. Humane Society in need of volunteers, funds for new project

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Humane Society has served Clay County and its animals since 1957. But, Board of Directors President Toni Carter said the center needs some humans to help take care of its furry friends.
"I always tell people who come in to volunteer that it's like Groundhog Day," she said. "Because every day is the same. We've got dogs whose kennels need to be leaned. The cats need to be cleaned and the litter box needs to be scooped. They all need to be fed."
But, these day-to-day tasks often prevent other important things from being completed. Carter said donations need to be organized and laundry needs to be done. But, the center does now have enough volunteers to complete everything. That's why the center is hoping to alleviate some of that pressure by creating a new building for the animals.
"It will have 5 by 5 indoor kennels," Carter said. "And 5 by 10 outdoor kennels seperated by a guillotine door, so we can put the door up and let fresh air in. They can go inside, outside."
Carter also said a new building will help fix other problemms too. She said the new building will help fix other problems too. She said the new building would prevent workers from having to worry about frozen water or running electrical cords across the room to keep pets cool or warm. Overcrowding during extreme weather would also no longer be a worry.
"We try and bring in as many as we can," Carter said. "But, it's almost like a hoarding situation in the building where we've got them in cages everywhere. And that's not fair to them either."
The dreams don't stop there. Carter said the center hopes to offer a full-time spay and neuter clinic to the public. For now, she and the center are just focused on making sure the animals currently at the center are being cared for.
"If we got volunteers all day," Carter said. "That would be great."
If you'd like to donate money or your time, you can stop by the center, call them at (812) 446-5126, or click here.