'If we don't, then who will?' - local family revives ancestors' burial site

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is home to thousands of abandoned or neglected pioneer cemeteries.

Some of those are right here in Vigo County.

Now, one family has made it their mission to revive their ancestors' burial site.

Just past the 16th hole at Hulman Links Golf Course lies a hidden family land marker. It's revolutionary war veteran, Walter Dickerson's family plot -- it's called the Dickerson Cemetery.

Dickerson Cemetery - Vigo County

For years, it went unkept and unnoticed tucked behind big, burly Elm Trees.

However, recently it's been given some TLC from a newly informed family member. His name is Kevin Schultz, and he's Dickerson's fourth great-grandson.

"I did a genealogy search via Ancestry.com, and I found this out," Schultz said.

"I looked all over the place for this cemetery. The GPS coordinates took me onto the street, but it did not tell me where it was. From there, I was able to locate it."

Ever since he stumbled upon his ancestor's plot, he's made it his mission to maintain it.

"On a periodic case, we come out here and mow the grass, we weed all around the tombstones, and we clean all of the tombstones with a D-2 solution."

It's a chemical that helps rid the headstones of black mold.

Cleaning up the site has since become a family affair. His mom, dad, and brother help with the upkeep too!

"There's still a lot we want to do. I mean, we want to fill in the holes. I want to get that tree stump out. I'm not going to be happy until it's done," Dickerson's third great-granddaughter Bonnie Schultz said.

It's because of their connection to the war that they joined The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution.

They say it's important to learn about where you came from, and they encourage others to do the same.

"Embrace their heritage and come out and fix these types of things for their own sake. It's what Americans should be doing-especially around the fourth of July and patriotic times like that," Schultz said.

The family has revived nearly 30 graves, and they say they are just getting started.

Here are several groups and projects that work to revive cemeteries like this all throughout west-central Indiana.

