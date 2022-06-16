 Skip to main content
"If we don't have the money, we can't spend it." Clay Co. leaders manage costs

  • Updated
  • 0
clay co hwy dept..bmp

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has yet to feel the impact of inflation, but it could feel it in the future.

Right now, all summer road projects are on track to be completed. A grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation will allow several area roads to be chipped and sealed.

Very few county construction projects are at risk. The expansion of the Clay County Justice Center is on track.

But, as several summer projects move ahead, county leaders are seeing rising prices on several items, like gasoline and rocks. Those prices could change county plans.

"Unfortunately," Clay County Commissioner Paul Sinders said. "I have a feeling as it becomes late summer, early fall that we are probably going to have to curtail some of the projects we actually wanted to do."

Sinders said items like gas, rocks, and oil are becoming a great cost for the county. They could deplete county funds.

"If we don't have the money," he said. "We can't spend it."

More cuts could be on the way. Sinders said county commissioners are beginning to draw up the 2023 budget. Rising prices will affect how money is allotted.

"We're going to have a major gap," Sinders said. "Which means probably we're going to have to make cuts for next year. Which I don't want to do. The public will not want us to do, but we will have no choice."

Sinders said more money will be needed for fuel, rock and oil. He also said some money will go towards equipment.

Sinders also said the county hopes to receive some additional funding. For now, Sinders and the other commissioners are creating a budget that will benefit the community despite the struggles with inflation.

"It's gonna be tough," he said. "We're going to have to take a hard look at the money that is available and what we can and can not do. But, we will do everything that is possible on behalf of the citizens of this county."

The Clay County Council will begin budget meetings in September. In October, the council will approve the 2023 budget.

