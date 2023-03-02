"If they would have had working smoke detectors, they would have had a greater chance to get out"... Protect the Precious Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This Sunday marks the 12th anniversary of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of two children and an adult.
This fire led the Terre Haute Fire Department to start an initiative called "Protect the Precious."
This program allows the fire department to give out free smoke detectors to local families.
On March 5, 2011, a house fire erupted in Terre Haute. Early that morning, Valerie McCullough's whole world shattered when she got a phone call about her loved ones.
"We rushed to the hospital to find out gabby had died. Kayla was able to save Chloe, but she went back to get gabby, and neither one came out. Kayla went to Methodist, and then she died at Methodist two days later," said McCullough.
The fire claimed the life of 23-year-old Kayla Lewis, her 2-year-old daughter Gabrielle Cunningham, and Lewis' 5-year-old stepbrother Jeremiah Dupin. Before Lewis passed, she was able to save her 3-year-old daughter Chloe.
The fire department reported that there were no batteries in the smoke detectors. Both McCullough and the fire department believe one simple step could have saved their lives.
"If they would have had working smoke detectors, they would have had a greater chance to get out because Kayla and the girls were on the second story and went back to get gabby to drop her down too for safety," said McCullough.
Since the fire, the Terre Haute Fire Department started the "Protect the Precious" program. The program makes sure every home has working smoke detectors. Firefighters install free smoke detectors with "10-year non-removable batteries."
"I don't want anybody else to go through what we've gone through. If we can just save one more life, it's worth it. You know to keep getting the smoke detectors out," said McCullough.
McCullough is grateful to see her granddaughter, Chloe, grow up. Due to Lewis' heroic act,the fire department made an award in her name called the "Kayla Nicole Lewis Civilian Award."
"Can't explain it. It explodes my heart. You know, because she did what any parent should do, and her name is never forgotten," said McCullough.
McCullough hopes others learn from this and use these life-saving tools."
"Check your smoke alarms. You don't want to have to go here to see your loved ones," said McCullough.
If you have a detector with a removable battery, the battery should be changed on March 12 on Daylight Savings.
If you need a detector, you can go to the Terre Haute Fire Department's front office to pick one up.
To add an extra layer of safety, the Terre Haute Fire Department is adding an a sign in front of Station 3 on 13th and Chase St.
"What these signs do is that they constantly put reminders up. You know, check your detectors, learn a way out of your house if it caught on fire," said Richard Gallagher from the fire department.