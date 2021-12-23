'If that was your grandmother on the side of the road...you would want people moving over' Illinois State Police remember Scott's Law Day

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Today marks Scott's Law Day in Illinois.
Scott's Law is also known as the "move over law," where drivers are required to slow down and move over if they see a car pulled over with its hazards on.
It is a day that remembers Lieutenant Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver.
Illinois State Police tell News 10 this law is very important to them.
They tell us just this year 22 officers have been involved in Scott's Law-related crashes.
13 of those were hurt.
With more crashes in the last year, police are cracking down on Scott's Law offences.
When you cross into Illinois, Jayme Bufford of Illinois State Police says to be careful.
She says the number of Scott's Law violators who have not slowed down and moved over, causing those 22 crashes this year, worries her, and all of ISP.
"As a trooper or any police officer out there on the roadways, it's, it's alarming and it's scary, because, you never know what's going to happen you have to be watching your back at all times," said Bufford.
Bufford says to be on the lookout for cars parked on the side of the road.
When you get on the ramp to merge onto the interstate, make sure you are on the lookout, slowing down and moving over.
Signs are posted, and if you disobey them, you could face a fine anywhere from $250-10,000 on your first offence.
"Nobody wants to get pulled over, but, unfortunately, sometimes you need that education. A fine for that might help. And sometimes they can start telling their friends, 'hey, I got pulled over for this, maybe we need to be paying attention more,'" said Bufford.
Before you speed on by, Illinois State Police say to put yourself in the shoes of the driver, who is parked on the side of the road.
"It's common sense, you know? If you see a vehicle on the side of the road, slow down, move over. Obviously, if that was your grandmother on the side of the road for whatever reason, you would want people moving over, so make sure you give everybody that courtesy," said Bufford.
With these things in mind, Bufford says Scott's Law Day has a lot of significance to Illinois State Police.
"It is a really important day for us, you know, we just want to make sure people are paying attention, motorists out on the roadway, the emergency vehicles out on the side of the road or any vehicle with its hazard lights activated," said Bufford.
Again, the number of police cars hit by violators has been 22 this year.
That is up from 15 in 2020, 27 in 2019, just eight in 2018 and 12 in 2017.