"If it happens, it happens..." LGBTQ members, state representatives react to recent LGBTQ legislation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The recent passage of multiple LGBTQ-targeted legislation is concerning local LGBTQ members.
Alora La Bella is a local drag performer. She's been performing for two years. She loved what she does. She said stepping on stage is more than just a chance for her to perform. It's also a chance to inspire.
"It allows me to be a voice of inspiration to others," she said. "They cannot speak for themselves or want to be the inner person that they're hiding."
This is becoming harder for people like La Bella to do.
Across the country, various laws have been introduced targeting the LGBTQ community.
In Indiana, laws have targeted transgender people in sports. Recently, a law banning certain kinds of medical care for trans youth was passed. Portions of that bill were blocked by a federal judge. But, more laws like it could be on the way.
News 10 spoke with Republican State Representative Bruce Borders. He said he could see a drag ban being introduced in Indiana. It's something he would support.
"It is a perversion," he said. "It has no place anywhere quite frankly. Certainly doesn't have any place being shared in front of children."
La Bella said it's very likely that a drag ban could be passed in the state. She said it's a shame that the LGBTQ community must still fight for their rights. But, she's not letting the fear of a drag ban get the better of her.
"I'm going to enjoy my time," she said. "If it happens, it happens. Hopefully, it doesn't."
If you have concerns about the possibility of this law or other legislation, reach out to your local legislator. You can find your local state representatives here.