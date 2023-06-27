 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

"If it happens, it happens..." LGBTQ members, state representatives react to recent LGBTQ legislation

  • Updated
  • 0
DRAG BAN POSSIBILITY.jpg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The recent passage of multiple LGBTQ-targeted legislation is concerning local LGBTQ members.

Indiana Drag Ban Possibility 5 pm

Alora La Bella is a local drag performer. She's been performing for two years. She loved what she does. She said stepping on stage is more than just a chance for her to perform. It's also a chance to inspire.

"It allows me to be a voice of inspiration to others," she said. "They cannot speak for themselves or want to be the inner person that they're hiding."

This is becoming harder for people like La Bella to do.

Across the country, various laws have been introduced targeting the LGBTQ community.

LGBTQ Legislation 6 pm

In Indiana, laws have targeted transgender people in sports. Recently, a law banning certain kinds of medical care for trans youth was passed. Portions of that bill were blocked by a federal judge. But, more laws like it could be on the way.

News 10 spoke with Republican State Representative Bruce Borders. He said he could see a drag ban being introduced in Indiana. It's something he would support.

"It is a perversion," he said. "It has no place anywhere quite frankly. Certainly doesn't have any place being shared in front of children."

La Bella said it's very likely that a drag ban could be passed in the state. She said it's a shame that the LGBTQ community must still fight for their rights. But, she's not letting the fear of a drag ban get the better of her.

"I'm going to enjoy my time," she said. "If it happens, it happens. Hopefully, it doesn't."

If you have concerns about the possibility of this law or other legislation, reach out to your local legislator. You can find your local state representatives here.

