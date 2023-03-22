"If it happened to me, it didn't happen to a kid..." An inside look at how child predator catchers operate

INDIANA (WTHI)- Recently, various law enforcement agencies have had help from different predator catcher groups. These partnerships have led to the arrest of several alleged child predators.

One of those organizations is Predator Hunters Indiana. The group began in March 2022 and has caught 14 men in the span of one year.

News10 sat down with the group's leader, who asked to remain anonymous, to discuss more of their work. The group's leader said she is already seeing the impact of her work.

"With some of the people we have caught," she said. "We have saved hundred and hundreds of children."

She said the process begins by getting permission from adult women to use their photos as decoys. Their photos are edited to look like young girls to use on various social media platforms. Then, the group waits for men to reach out to the profiles and start conversations.

"It can be very graphic sometimes," she said. "I'm a grown woman and I haven't had a grown man talk to me some of the ways these people have talked to what they thought were children."

From there, the group tries to organize a public meet-up. They also share any details with local police in the hopes of catching the alleged predators. She said they're not willing to break any laws to do their work. But, still, they're proud of what they've accomplished.

"If I'm willing to expose one of these people who are willing to do this stuff to a child," she said. "I'm all for it. Because if it happened to me, it didn't happen to a kid."

For more on PHI, click here.