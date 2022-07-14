"If I was 20 again, I would enjoy it" Greene County will soon have affordable housing for young adults

SCOTLAND, Ind. (WTHI) - Affordable housing for younger adults is on the way to Greene County.
An empty lot in Eastern Greene County won't be empty much longer.
Houses could be at the Scotland Meadows Property as soon as October.
The Scotland Meadows Property sits just around the corner from the Interstate 69 and U.S. 231 interchange.
The builder and future landlord Tom Wininger thinks it's a convenient location for new housing.
The hope is that younger adults can buy or rent to own at a better price.
"It's a great place, and if I was 20 again, I would enjoy it," he said.
The groundbreaking will happen by the end of July.
Some houses should be finished in October.
Wininger says the quick turnaround is a result of a strong working relationship with Greene County.
"I'm looking forward to it. I've been trying to work for it for about four years, trying to get a place to get workforce housing, and Greene County has been, everybody I've been involved with have been super to work with," Wininger said.
Soon, when you drive by the lot that's sat empty for 12 years, you could see a thriving new development.
Greene County Economic Development officials say they hope more people will mean more business.
"There's an old adage that retail follows rooftops, so just having this housing development not too far away from where the hotel sits, that a restaurant will come soon," said Greene County Economic Development Corporation executive director Brianne Jerrels.
Wininger says this is an opportunity to lift a new generation.
"I like young people, giving the next generation an opportunity to own a home and I believe how great that is for those people. And that's a way they can step up throughout life," Wininger said.
When the houses are built, he says he is excited to see the payoff.